Impact Wrestling Bear Hugs Russia in Deal With Extreme
Agreement includes ‘Bound For Glory’ and other pay-per-view events
Impact Wrestling is moving into Russia through a partnership with global sports network Extreme.
Extreme will be the official Russian-language home for Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s weekly series Impact!. Impact! will be available on broadcast television in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States regularly for the first time beginning Oct. 15.
In addition four major Impact pay-per-view events, including Bound For Glory on Oct. 23, will be distributed to viewers.
“For many years now, Impact enjoyed a large and passionate fanbase in Russia,” said Jaime Pollack, chief revenue officer of Anthem’s Sports Media Group.
“We are proud to partner with Extreme to make them the official Russian-language home of IMPACT Wrestling, and we look forward to sharing Impact!’s unparalleled programming with even more viewers around the world,” Pollack said.
Last year, Anthem put Impact! and its Fight Network on the Rutube.list digital platform. Extreme becomes the exclusive home for Impact!.
Extreme offers extreme sports coverage around the world 24 hours a day seven days a week. It is available on satellite and cable platforms across Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and in the U.S.
“This partnership is a strong continuation of Extreme’s ongoing programming development strategy in Russia and the CIS,” said William Lee, CEO of Extreme Channel Limited.
The CIS includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.
“Impact’s signature brand of high-octane action is the perfect complement to our programming lineup, and we are confident that our audience will enjoy all the hard-hitting matches, gripping stories and larger-than-life personalities that only Impact! can provide,” Lee said.
Impact Wrestling is televised in 120 countries. It is on Anthem’s AXS TV in the United States. Impact content is also streamed on platforms including Pluto TV, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service Impact Plus.
