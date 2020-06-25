Anthem Names Pollack CRO for Fight Media

Jaime Pollack has been named chief revenue officer for Fight Media Group, a division of Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Pollack, who had been VP of media and business development at Activision Blizzard, will report to Ed Nordholm, president of Fight Media Group and chief corporate officer for Anthem. He’ll assume the CRO title, a new position, effective July 1 and will be based on Los Angeles.

Fight Media operates Fight Network and Impact Wrestling.

“Jaime truly has a wide breadth of experience in all facets of the sports spectrum — from the cutting-edge realm of eSports to the most popular mixed martial arts promotion in the world,” said Nordholm. “He brings an incredible pedigree to the table, having forged worldwide success with major brands such as the UFC and Activision Blizzard. This unique skill set could not be more relevant today and, as Fight Media Group continues to grow and expand, his unparalleled expertise and diverse network of connections in these arenas will accelerate our revenue growth.”

At Activision Bizzard, Pollack was responsible for the launches of the Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues, including negotiating the first major eSports linear TV broadcast deals with ABC, Disney XD and ESPN.

Before that, Pollack held positions at the UFC and NBCUniversal Television Group.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am excited to bring my experience to Fight Media Group,” Pollack said. “This truly feels like a natural fit for me, and I look forward to joining Anthem’s executive leadership team as we work to drive even greater value for Impact Wrestling and Fight Network—growing existing revenue streams, identifying new opportunities and developing meaningful industry partnerships.”