Anthem Goes to Russia With Fight Network, Impact

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said it made a deal with Russia’s largest digital platform--Rutube.list--to carry Fight Network and Impact Wrestling in the country starting Oct. 1.

Fight Network and Impact Wrestling join Rutube.List’s growing sports block. The channels will be launched as VOD offerings, presented in both English and Russian.

“Russia is a true powerhouse for combat sports, bringing the world some of the top fighters in the business and boasting an impressive base of passionate and knowledgeable fans,” said Jaime Pollack, chief revenue officer of Anthem’s Fight Media Group, who oversees all commercial operations for Fight Network and Impact Wrestling. “Anthem is proud to join forces with Rutube.List, bringing some of the best offerings from Fight Network and Impact Wrestling to 10 million viewers throughout Russia and the CIS. We are excited to be a part of their growing sports programming lineup, and look forward to working with them as we move into the future.”

Rutube.List provides programming to 10 million viewers throughout Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

“Various thematic content of the Fight Network channel will be available on Rutube.List, including a library of classic wrestling matches, collections of spectacular fights, analysis of the best and critical moments of combat events and comments from athletes and experts,” said Roman Maksimov, CEO of Rutube.List.

Fight Network offers combat sports coverage including live fights and original programs, including Retrospective, Diary, In 50 and After the Fight.

Impact Wrestling celebrates classic superstars like Hulk Hogan and Rick Flair, as well as current stars such as Eric Young, Ken Shamrock and Rohit Raju. Impact Wrestling is gearing up for its big Bound For Glory pay-per-view event on Oct. 24. The PPV event is available throughout Fite TV.

In addition to Russia and the CIS, Impact Wrestling is available is available in the United States, Latin America, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Africa and Mexico. In the U.S, it can be watched on demand on Altice, Cox, Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Comcast Xfinity platforms.