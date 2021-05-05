Impact Wrestling Channel, VOD Launches on Samsung TV Plus

Impact matches like Matt Cardonna versus Brian Myers are available to stream on Samsung TV Plus

Impact Wrestling is stepping into the ring with Samsung TV Plus, giving Samsung device users access to a new ad-supported channel and a library of video on demand content.

“This new partnership presents an invaluable opportunity for us to bring Impact Wrestling’s exclusive premium content to even more viewers across the country,” said Jaime Pollack, chief revenue officer for Impact parent’s Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s Sports Media Group.

“We are excited to share our deep, generation-spanning library with Samsung TV Plus’ audience—giving wrestling fans both old and new a chance to enjoy all of the larger-than-life personas, legendary matches, and gripping story-telling that IMPACT Wrestling is known for,” said Pollack.

Impact Wrestling’s library has two decades worth of content featuring icons Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles as well as current stars Rich Swann, The Good Brothers, Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne GRace, Eric Young and Chris Bey.