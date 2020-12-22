Impact Wrestling Launches Streaming Channel on Xumo

Impact Wrestling, a unit of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, has made a deal with Comcast’s Xumo to launch an Impact Wrestling Channel on the Xumo streaming platform.

The channel will be available to Xumo’s 24 million unique users.

“This landmark partnership with Xumo provides us with a unique opportunity to bring the Impact Wrestling Channel to nearly 50% of smart TVs in the United States,” said Jaime Pollack, chief revenue officer, Fight Media Group, which includes Impact Wrestling. “We look forward to sharing our expansive library of high-quality professional wrestling programming with Xumo’s users, giving them the ultimate viewing experience with iconic matches, engaging stories and exclusive original series.”

Programming will include more than 1,000 hours of new and classic original content featuring current Impact World Champion Rich Swann and such iconic grapplers as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting.

“For almost two decades, Impact Wrestling has blazed a trail as one of the world’s most popular franchises of its kind,” said Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of partnerships and programming at Xumo. “Xumo is dedicated to providing our viewers with the absolute best in premium entertainment, making the Impact Wrestling Channel’s eclectic offerings the perfect complement to our growing lineup. We are excited to build on this strong partnership with Impact as we move into 2021.”