Impact Wrestling Tag Teams With Pluto TV to Expand in Europe

Impact Wrestling is being seen in Europe

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said its Impact Wrestling is expanding across Europe with distribution via Pluto TV.

Impact Wrestling content is now available in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Pluto TV started carrying Impact Wrestling in the U.S. in April 2018.

“Impact Wrestling is proud to continue our successful partnership with Pluto TV, bringing our exclusive content to even more viewers around the world,” said Jaime Pollack, chief revenue officer, Sports Media Group, which includes Impact Wrestling. “The global demand for quality professional wrestling programming has, arguably, never been higher, and we are excited for the opportunity to provide millions of pro wrestling fans both old and new with the ultimate ringside seats to all the epic matchups, original series, and in-depth retrospectives that Impact Wrestling is known for.”

Started in 2002, Impact programming appears in 120 countries. In the U.S. it’s carried by AXS-TV.