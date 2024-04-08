Hulu, ABC Lead NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’

Hulu and ABC were among several streaming services and networks nominated for multiple 2024 NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Monday (April 8).

Hulu, led by multiple nominations for its comedy series The Other Black Girl, and ABC, with nods for comedy series Abbott Elementary and drama series Grey’s Anatomy, drew the most nominations for Vision Awards, which honor excellence in diverse programming. Other distributors garnering multiple nominations include ESPN, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Starz, CNN, PBS, Paramount Plus, HGTV, Peacock and OWN.

Along with ABC’s Abbott Elementary and The Wonder Years, shows up for best comedy series include Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS, Prime Video’s Harlem, and Hulu/Onyx Collective’s UnPrisoned. In the best drama series category, Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will battle ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie; NBC’s Found; and Apple TV Plus’s Swagger for top honors.

ESPN nearly swept the sports category by securing four of the category's five nominations. Also, Max’s Sesame Street will look to repeat in the children’s programming category.

NAMIC will announce the Vision Awards winners in May.

2024 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees

Animation

Firebuds: Bayani Cookout, Disney Junior

Jessica’s Big Little World, Cartoon Network

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow, Disney Plus

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Juneteenth, Disney Plus

Young Love, HBO/Max

Best Performance - Comedy

Ashleigh Murray, The Other Black Girl (Hulu/Onyx)

Brittany Adebumola, The Other Black Girl (Hulu/Onyx)

Emeraude Toubia, With Love (Prime Video)

Justina Machado, The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)

Marque Richardson, UnPrisoned, (Hulu/Onyx)

Best Performance - Drama

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem (MGM Plus)

John Leguizamo, The Power (Prime Video)

Mia Isaac, Black Cake (Hulu)

Michole Briana White, BMF (Starz)

Russell Hornsby: BMF (Starz)

Children’s

American Born Chinese: What Guy Are You, Disney Plus

Monster High 2, Nickelodeon

Saturdays: Going For Gold! Disney Channel

Sesame Street, Max

The Crossover: Huddle Up, Disney Plus

Comedy

Abbott Elementary, ABC

Bob Hearts Abishola, CBS

Harlem, Prime Video

The Wonder Years, ABC

UnPrisoned, Hulu/Onyx

Digital Media – Short Form

Brave Spaces, PBS

Ritual, PBS

Stories from the Stage: Living With Cancer, World

“Voices of the Civil Rights Movement,” Interview with Gwendolyn Harris Middlebrooks

“Power of Unity: The Atlanta Student Movement,” Comcast NBCUniversal

Women of the Earth, PBS

Documentary

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers, History

Black+Iconic: Style Gods, BET

Dear Mama, FX

See It Loud: The History of Black Television, CNN Original Series and The SpringHill Co.

Sound of the Police, Hulu/ABC News Studios

Drama

Found, NBC

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount Plus

Swagger, Apple TV Plus

The Rookie, ABC

Lifestyle

Bargain Block, HGTV

City Eats: Atlanta, AspireTV

Married to Real Estate, HGTV

Searching for Soul Food, Hulu/Onyx

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Hulu

News/Informational

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis – Shiloh: Our Inheritance is Washing Away – ABC News

America in Black – BET

“Going Home: The War in Sudan” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper – CNN Worldwide

“Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper – CNN Worldwide

National Day of Racial Healing Town Halls – MSNBC, Telemundo

Original Movie or Special

Black Girl Missing – Lifetime

Lawmen: Bass Reeves – Paramount+

Mary J. Blige’s Real Love – Lifetime

Shooting Stars – Peacock

Quiz Lady – 20 th Century Studios / Hulu

Reality

CritterFixers: Country Vets: Ready, Vet, Go! – Nat Geo WILD

Doubling Down with the Derricos – TLC

Project Greenlight – HBO | Max

Bet on Black (Season 3) – REVOLT x Target

The Parent Test – ABC

Reality – Social Issues

Like a Girl, Fuse TV

OWN Spotlight: Oprah, Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

RapCaviar Presents, Hulu

The 1619 Project, Hulu

Un Cafecito Sin Nervios, Vme Media

Sports

E60: “Mayra,” ESPN

Generations, NBC Sports

In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang, ESPN/ESPN Plus

SportsCenter: “Bigger Than Us,” ESPN

SC Featured: “The Lone Wolves,” ESPN

Variety/Talk Show

Hart to Heart, Peacock

Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

The View, ABC News

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: Community, Disney Plus