Hulu, ABC Lead NAMIC Vision Awards Nominations
‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' vie for top honors in comedy, drama categories
Hulu and ABC were among several streaming services and networks nominated for multiple 2024 NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Monday (April 8).
Hulu, led by multiple nominations for its comedy series The Other Black Girl, and ABC, with nods for comedy series Abbott Elementary and drama series Grey’s Anatomy, drew the most nominations for Vision Awards, which honor excellence in diverse programming. Other distributors garnering multiple nominations include ESPN, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Starz, CNN, PBS, Paramount Plus, HGTV, Peacock and OWN.
Along with ABC’s Abbott Elementary and The Wonder Years, shows up for best comedy series include Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS, Prime Video’s Harlem, and Hulu/Onyx Collective’s UnPrisoned. In the best drama series category, Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will battle ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie; NBC’s Found; and Apple TV Plus’s Swagger for top honors.
ESPN nearly swept the sports category by securing four of the category's five nominations. Also, Max’s Sesame Street will look to repeat in the children’s programming category.
NAMIC will announce the Vision Awards winners in May.
2024 NAMIC Vision Awards Nominees
Animation
- Firebuds: Bayani Cookout, Disney Junior
- Jessica’s Big Little World, Cartoon Network
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow, Disney Plus
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Juneteenth, Disney Plus
- Young Love, HBO/Max
Best Performance - Comedy
- Ashleigh Murray, The Other Black Girl (Hulu/Onyx)
- Brittany Adebumola, The Other Black Girl (Hulu/Onyx)
- Emeraude Toubia, With Love (Prime Video)
- Justina Machado, The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)
- Marque Richardson, UnPrisoned, (Hulu/Onyx)
Best Performance - Drama
- Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem (MGM Plus)
- John Leguizamo, The Power (Prime Video)
- Mia Isaac, Black Cake (Hulu)
- Michole Briana White, BMF (Starz)
- Russell Hornsby: BMF (Starz)
Children’s
- American Born Chinese: What Guy Are You, Disney Plus
- Monster High 2, Nickelodeon
- Saturdays: Going For Gold! Disney Channel
- Sesame Street, Max
- The Crossover: Huddle Up, Disney Plus
Comedy
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- Bob Hearts Abishola, CBS
- Harlem, Prime Video
- The Wonder Years, ABC
- UnPrisoned, Hulu/Onyx
Digital Media – Short Form
- Brave Spaces, PBS
- Ritual, PBS
- Stories from the Stage: Living With Cancer, World
- “Voices of the Civil Rights Movement,” Interview with Gwendolyn Harris Middlebrooks
- “Power of Unity: The Atlanta Student Movement,” Comcast NBCUniversal
- Women of the Earth, PBS
Documentary
- 761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers, History
- Black+Iconic: Style Gods, BET
- Dear Mama, FX
- See It Loud: The History of Black Television, CNN Original Series and The SpringHill Co.
- Sound of the Police, Hulu/ABC News Studios
Drama
- Found, NBC
- Grey’s Anatomy, ABC
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount Plus
- Swagger, Apple TV Plus
- The Rookie, ABC
Lifestyle
- Bargain Block, HGTV
- City Eats: Atlanta, AspireTV
- Married to Real Estate, HGTV
- Searching for Soul Food, Hulu/Onyx
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, Hulu
News/Informational
- ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis – Shiloh: Our Inheritance is Washing Away – ABC News
- America in Black – BET
- “Going Home: The War in Sudan” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper – CNN Worldwide
- “Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper – CNN Worldwide
- National Day of Racial Healing Town Halls – MSNBC, Telemundo
Original Movie or Special
- Black Girl Missing – Lifetime
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves – Paramount+
- Mary J. Blige’s Real Love – Lifetime
- Shooting Stars – Peacock
- Quiz Lady – 20 th Century Studios / Hulu
Reality
- CritterFixers: Country Vets: Ready, Vet, Go! – Nat Geo WILD
- Doubling Down with the Derricos – TLC
- Project Greenlight – HBO | Max
- Bet on Black (Season 3) – REVOLT x Target
- The Parent Test – ABC
Reality – Social Issues
- Like a Girl, Fuse TV
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah, Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- RapCaviar Presents, Hulu
- The 1619 Project, Hulu
- Un Cafecito Sin Nervios, Vme Media
Sports
- E60: “Mayra,” ESPN
- Generations, NBC Sports
- In Her Shoes: Wang Shuang, ESPN/ESPN Plus
- SportsCenter: “Bigger Than Us,” ESPN
- SC Featured: “The Lone Wolves,” ESPN
Variety/Talk Show
- Hart to Heart, Peacock
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- The View, ABC News
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: Community, Disney Plus
