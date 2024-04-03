‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Another Season

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 21 on ABC. It is the longest running scripted primetime show in ABC history. Shonda Rhimes created the show, about a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial in Seattle, dealing with life-or-death decisions, and leaning on one another for support.

Meg Marinis is the showrunner.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” said Rhimes. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Original star Ellen Pompeo has a recurring role as Meredith Grey, while Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Camilla Luddington and Kim Raver are in the ensemble cast.

Grey’s Anatomy is produced by Shondaland and ABC Signature.

Rhimes executive produces with Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack and Meg Marinis.

Rhimes said on Instagram, “Grey’s was something I made up 20+ years ago, and I am so incredibly proud that it’s been picked up for its 21st season. This honestly could not be possible without you guys..caring about the stories I tell, the talented cast, writers, and crew.”