Meredith Bids Farewell to Seattle When 'Grey's' Returns
Season 19 of medical drama continues next month on ABC
Grey’s Anatomy returns February 23 on ABC, with Meredith Grey saying goodbye to Seattle. The episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” and features Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial.
The doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston's groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.
“I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.
Ellen Pompeo plays Meredith. Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd are also in the cast.
Grey’s is in season 19. The show was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff is showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack and Ellen Pompeo are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.