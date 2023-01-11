Meredith Bids Farewell to Seattle When 'Grey's' Returns

Grey’s Anatomy returns February 23 on ABC, with Meredith Grey saying goodbye to Seattle. The episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” and features Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial.

The doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston's groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.

“I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

Ellen Pompeo plays Meredith. Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd are also in the cast.

Grey’s is in season 19. The show was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff is showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack and Ellen Pompeo are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. ■