‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy is getting season 19 from ABC. Ellen Pompeo stars in the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama. Krista Vernoff is the showrunner.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney Plus or Star Plus, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Grey’s Anatomy began season 18 in September. Alongside Pompeo in the cast are Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and Camilla Luddington.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Rhimes, Vernoff and Betsy Beers executive produce with Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis and Mark Gordon, along with Ellen Pompeo for season 19. Zoanne Clack is medical advisor and executive producer.

The show is produced by ABC Signature.

Vernoff was head writer and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy for its first seven seasons and returned as showrunner in season 14. “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated,” said Vernoff. “Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.” ■