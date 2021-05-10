ABC Renews ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Season 18

ABC has renewed Grey’s Anatomy for season 18, and spinoff Station 19 for season five. Krista Vernoff will continue to be showrunner on both series.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

Grey’s is averaging 8.3 million total viewers this season, a number that climbs to 15.7 million with 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Station 19 averages 7.3 million total viewers, and 10.2 million across 35 days.

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said Vernoff. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away--particularly by our tireless crews--as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

Grey’s Anatomy was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff is showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are exec producers too, along with producing director Debbie Allen.

Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature.

Vernoff is showrunner and executive producer of Station 19. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are executive producers.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Signature, one of the Disney Television Studios.