'Grey's Anatomy' Has Two-Hour Season Premiere on ABC Nov. 12

ABC has shared premiere dates for its dramas, with season four of The Good Doctor on Nov. 2 and season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy returning Nov. 12.

“Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “From fan-favorite shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley’s thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.”

ABC shared comedy return dates earlier. Networks’ fall schedules are starting later due to the pandemic.

Season four of Station 19 is on Nov. 12, sharing a crossover premiere event with Grey’s Anatomy, which will have a two-hour season starter.

Big Sky has its series premiere Nov. 17. Kelley is showrunner for this thriller, about a pair of private detectives who team up with one detective’s ex-wife to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty and Dedee Pfeiffer are in the cast.

Season two of For Life, which replaces recently canceled Stumptown, premieres Nov. 18 and season three of A Million Little Things is on Nov. 19.

The Rookie will premiere later in the season, according to ABC.