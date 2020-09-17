ABC Cancels Drama ‘Stumptown’

Drama Stumptown has been cancelled at ABC. Based on a graphic novel series, the show centered on Dex, an army veteran with a complicated love life, a gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland. Cobie Smulders played Dex.

The show debuted in September 2019. ABC had ordered a second season but that isn’t happening.

Jason Richman produced the show with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of graphic novels), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the books).

The series was produced by ABC Studios.

Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal and Cole Sibus were also in the cast.