‘The Goldbergs’, ‘The Conners’ and ‘Black-ish’ Return to ABC October 21

ABC comedies The Goldbergs, The Conners and Black-ish start new seasons October 21. American Housewife joins the Wednesday comedy block October 28.

The pandemic has caused all sorts of delays in terms of network production.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

It will be season eight of The Goldbergs, with two episodes starting the season. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin are in the cast.

It will be season three for The Conners, spun off of Roseanne. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson star.

Black-ish, with Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in the cast, is set to start season seven. American Housewife will premiere season five. Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader star.

Dates for ABC’s scripted dramas will be announced soon, the network said. Dates for unscripted series were previously announced.