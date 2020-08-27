‘The Bachelorette’ Starts on ABC Oct. 13

ABC has shared its premiere dates for unscripted programs this fall. Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game debut Thursday, Sept. 24. Steve Harvey hosts Celebrity Family Feud, Elizabeth Banks hosts Press Your Luck and Alec Baldwin helms Match Game.

The Bachelorette begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. Clare Crawley stars in season 16 and Chris Harrison hosts.

Season 12 of Shark Tank begins Oct. 16.

On Oct. 18, it’s the premieres of Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 31), new show Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones, Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Joel McHale-hosted Card Sharks.

ABC previously announced that Dancing with the Stars starts Sept. 14. Tyra Banks moves into the host role, and is an executive producer.

“We’re fortunate to have such a strong unscripted slate to launch our first wave of programming this fall,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside fresh, original episodes of returning shows that viewers have come to know and love is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up production, we look forward to announcing more premiere dates very soon.”

Scripted show premieres will be shared at a later time. The pandemic has caused production delays for all networks.