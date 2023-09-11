‘The Morning Show’ Returns, Hulu Drama ‘The Other Black Girl’ Makes Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 11-17)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The return of Apple TV Plus’s Emmy Award-winning series The Morning Show highlights the list of original series debuting during the week of September 11.
The Morning Show premieres its third season September 13 with series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon returning as co-hosts of a fictional daytime talk show. Also starring in the series are Mark Duplass, Julianna Margulies and newcomer John Hamm.
Also debuting September 13 on Hulu is drama series The Other Black Girl. The Onyx Collective-produced series stars Sinclair Daniel whose initial excitement about a new Black female hire at her job – played by Ashleigh Murray – turns into concern once her new co-worker gets established. Eric McCormack, Belamy Young and Garcelle Beauvais also star in the 10-episode series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 11-17. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
September 12: Kelce (sports documentary), Prime Video
September 12: Welcome to Wrexham (returning series), FX
September 13: Wrestlers (reality), Netflix
September 15: Elevator Game (horror), Shudder
September 15: A Million Miles Away (drama), Prime Video
September 15: Wilderness (drama), Prime Video
September 17: Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (documentary series), MGM Plus
