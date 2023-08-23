HBO Drama Series ‘The Gilded Age’ to Debut Second Season in October

HBO has set an October 29 date for the return of its drama series The Gilded Age from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

The sophomore series, which follows the lives of characters prospering during the late 19th century, ended its freshman season in March. The eight-episode second season will explore the main character Bertha Russell (played by Carrie Coon), as she challenges the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in society but to potentially take a leading role in it, according to the network.

Along with Coon, The Gilded Age stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denee Benton and Louisa Jacobson.

The series is executive produced by Fellowes, Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.