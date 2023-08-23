HBO Drama Series ‘The Gilded Age’ to Debut Second Season in October
Eight-episode season for sophomore series from Julian Fellowes debuts October 29
HBO has set an October 29 date for the return of its drama series The Gilded Age from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.
The sophomore series, which follows the lives of characters prospering during the late 19th century, ended its freshman season in March. The eight-episode second season will explore the main character Bertha Russell (played by Carrie Coon), as she challenges the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in society but to potentially take a leading role in it, according to the network.
Along with Coon, The Gilded Age stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denee Benton and Louisa Jacobson.
The series is executive produced by Fellowes, Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.