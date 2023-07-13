HBCU Go to Stream SIAC Conference College Football Games

Streaming service HBCU Go will air five Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) college football games this fall as part of an exclusive partnership with the Division II conference.

HBCU Go will launch its telecast schedule with the 15-member SIAC Conference with the September 9 Fort Valley State-Clark Atlanta contest and conclude October 28 with the Miles-Albany State game, said the Allen Media Group-owned service.

“The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to bring their conference games to a broader audience,” HBCU Go president Curtis Symonds said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our growing audience and SIAC fans. We hope to develop a wide catalog of additional sporting events with the SIAC.”

SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman added: “"Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC football. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can't wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC football with fans everywhere."