GroupM Expands Access to Fusion Retail Media Data to More Clients

Media buyer GroupM said that it is making its Nexus Fusion retail media platform available to all clients of its EssenceMediacom, Mindshare and Wavemaker agencies.

Fusion, which provides intelligence to empower better planning and investment in the fast-growing retail media segment, was initially made available to a select group of GroupM clients.

GroupM estimates that retail media will grow 9.9% to $125.7 million in spending in 2023 and expects it to be bigger than TV in terms of revenue by 2028.

“Commerce advertising — particularly retail media — is a rapidly evolving and, in many ways, an inherently local vertical,” said Samantha Bukowski, GroupM Nexus global head of commerce. “It is uniquely challenging in commerce to aggregate, analyze and action the wealth of disparate data within a single market, much less across the world — but it is also something we are uniquely positioned to solve. Fusion is our mechanism for scaling our collective intelligence to deliver up-to-date, locally nuanced, data-backed insights to our clients.”

Fusion is built on a data lake comprising hundreds of commerce data sources and APIs. It is enriched with intelligence from thousands of global commerce practitioners.

“As we bring together the needs of consumer and customer marketing, providing consistent insights that can be shared across all client stakeholders is critical to driving effective commerce media decisions,” said JiYoung Kim, president, GroupM Nexus NA. “While there is an increased focus on individual components of our clients’ media investments, GroupM has a responsibility to steward the entirety of the total media investment.”