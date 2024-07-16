Great American Family Renews ‘County Rescue’ for Second Season

Great American Family will bring back County Rescue, its first-ever original series, for a second season.

The drama series, which focuses on the unique professional and personal challenges faced by emergency medical technicians, is set to return next January for its sophomore campaign. The ensemble cast includes Julia Reilly, Riley Hough, Percy Bell, Kristin Wollett, Brett Varvel, Stacey Patino, Tim Ross, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, and Curtia Torbert.

“County Rescue exemplifies our commitment to uplifting content that celebrates faith and family in an engaging way,” Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement. “The series highlights the heroism of EMTs and first responders, focusing on their character development and inspirational stories rather than solely on life-threatening incidents. The exceptional talent of our cast, producers and directors are the driver of the show’s success, and they make it a pleasure to announce the renewal for a second season.”

County Rescue is executive produced by JD DeWitt and Shawn Boskie.