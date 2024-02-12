‘Goosebumps’ Gets Season Two on Disney Plus (TCA)

Goosebumps got a second season order at Disney Plus. Based on R.L. Stine’s book franchise, Goosebumps premiered in October.

Season two will have eight episodes. Teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

“Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney Plus for season two.”

Published by Scholastic, the Goosebumps book series has more than 400 million books in print.

“We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world,” says Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Like when you cracked open a new book in the Goosebumps series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey.”

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the series and are executive producers, alongside showrunner Hilary Winston, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman and Erin O’Malley.

A Goosebumps series aired in Canada for four seasons in the late ‘90s.