Golden Globes Nominations: Three ‘Succession’ Stars Up for Best Actor

Golden Globes nominations were announced December 11, as Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama shared the short lists. The Globes happen Sunday, January 7 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The awards celebrate 27 categories in film and television.

Best drama is between 1923 on Paramount Plus, The Crown and The Diplomat on Netflix, The Last of Us and Succession on HBO and The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus.

Best comedy is between Abbott Elementary on ABC, Barry on HBO, The Bear on FX, Jury Duty on Amazon Freevee, Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus.

Best limited series or anthology series is between All the Light We Cannot See and Beef on Netflix, Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video, Fargo on FX, Fellow Travelers on Showtime and Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV Plus.

Best performance by a female actor in a drama features Helen Mirren of 1923, Bella Ramsey of The Last of Us, Keri Russell in The Diplomat, Sarah Snook on Succession, Imelda Staunton on The Crown and Emma Stone on The Curse.

Best male actor in a drama has Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of Succession, Gary Oldman of Apple TV Plus drama Slow Horses, Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us and Dominic West of The Crown.

Best female actor in a musical or comedy has Rachel Brosnahan of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri of The Bear, Elle Fanning of The Great on Hulu, Selena Gomez of Only Murders in the Building and Natasha Lyonne from Peacock’s Poker Face.

Best male actor in a musical or comedy features Bill Hader of Barry, Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of Only Murders in the Building, Jason Segel from Apple TV Plus’s Shrinking, Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso and Jeremy Allen White from The Bear.

Best female actor in a limited series or anthology has Riley Keough of Daisy Jones & The Six, Brie Larson from Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Olsen of Love & Death on Max, Juno Temple from Fargo, Rachel Weisz from Dead Ringers on Prime Video and Ali Wong of Beef.

Best male actor in a limited series or anthology has Matt Bomer of Fellow Travelers, Sam Claflin of Daisy Jones & The Six, Jon Hamm from Fargo, Woody Harrelson from White House Plumbers on HBO, David Oyelowo of Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount Plus and Steven Yeun from Beef.

Best female actor in a supporting role features Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown, Abby Elliott from The Bear, Christina Ricci of Yellowjackets on Showtime, J. Smith-Cameron on Succession, Meryl Streep from Only Murders in the Building and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso.

Best male actor in a supporting role lists Billy Crudup of The Morning Show, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgaard of Succession, James Marsden of Jury Duty and Ebon Moss-Bachrach of The Bear.

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV has Ricky Gervais of Ricky Gervais: Armageddon on Netflix, Trevor Noah of Trevor Noah: Where Was I on Netflix, Chris Rock of Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Netflix, Amy Schumer of Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact on Netflix, Sarah Silverman of Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love on HBO, and Wanda Sykes of Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer on Netflix.

On the film side, best drama has Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest. Best musical or comedy features Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, May December and Poor Things.

Best animated film features The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume and Wish.

The cinematic and box office achievement list features Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Best motion picture–non-English language has Anatomy of a Fall, Fallen Leaves, Io Capitano, Past Lives, Society of the Snow and The Zone of Interest.

Best female actor in a drama has Annette Bening of Nyad, Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Huller of Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Lee of Past Lives, Carey Mulligan of Maestro and Cailee Spaeny of Priscilla.

Best male actor in a drama has Bradley Cooper of Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio of Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo of Rustin, Barry Keoghan of Saltburn, Cillian Murphy of Oppenheimer and Andrew Scott from All of Us Strangers.

Best female actor in a musical or comedy has Fantasia Barrino of The Color Purple, Jennifer Lawrence of No Hard Feelings, Natalie Portman of May December, Alma Poysti of Fallen Leaves, Margot Robbie of Barbie and Emma Stone from Poor Things.

Best male actor in a musical or comedy features Nicolas Cage from Dream Scenario, Timothee Chalamet from Wonka, Matt Damon of Air, Paul Giamatti of The Holdovers, Joaquin Phoenix of Beau is Afraid and Jeffrey Wright of American Fiction.

Best female actor in a supporting role has Emily Blunt of Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks of The Color Purple, Jodie Foster of Nyad, Julianne Moore of May December, Rosamund Pike of Saltburn and Da’Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers.

Best male actor in a supporting role has Willem Dafoe of Poor Things, Robert DeNiro of Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr. of Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling of Barbie, Charles Melton of May December and Mark Ruffalo of Poor Things.

The best director list features Bradley Cooper of Maestro, Greta Gerwig of Barbie, Yorgos Lantimos of Poor Things, Christopher Nolan of Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese of Killers of the Flower Moon and Celine Song of Past Lives.

Best screenplay is between Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach of Barbie, Tony Mcnamara of Poor Things, Christopher Nolan of Oppenheimer, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese of Killers of the Flower Moon, Celine Song of Past Lives and Justine Triet and Arthur Harari of Anatomy of a Fall.

Best score is between Jerskin Fendrix of Poor Things, Ludwig Goransson of Oppenheimer, Joe Hisaishi of The Boy and the Heron, Mica Levi of The Zone of Interest, Daniel Pemberton of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Robbie Robertson of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best original song is between “Addicted to Romance” from She Came to Me, “Dance the Night” from Barbie, “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, “Road to Freedom” from Rustin and “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will showrun and executive produce the Globes, and Weiss will direct. Dick Clark Productions produces and owns the event.