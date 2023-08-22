Miss ‘Abbott Elementary’? ABC Does Too
Mini-marathon of Quinta Brunson school comedy on August 23
ABC is loading up August 23 primetime with Abbott Elementary. Four season-two episodes deemed to be fan favorites by the network air in prime that night.
The episodes are “Development Day,” the season two premiere that sees the teachers get ready for the new school year; “Fire”, where Barbara’s candle starts a small fire in the teacher’s lounge; “Teacher Conference,” where the school staff heads to the Pennsylvania Educational Conference; and “Mom,” where Janine’s mother shows up unannounced and kills her daughter’s Memorial Day Weekend plans.
ABC does not have new episodes to air with the writers strike continuing.
Quinta Brunson created the show and plays Janine. Tyler James Williams, Lisa Anne Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph are also in the cast.
Brunson executive produces with Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn.
Earlier this year, Abbott Elementary got the Golden Globe for top comedy.
