‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Big Winners at Golden Globes Awards

HBO’s The White Lotus and ABC’s Abbott Elementary were multi-award winners in the television category at Tuesday’s 80th annual Golden Globes Awards, which returned to television after a year’s hiatus.

Abbott Elementary took home three Golden Globe Awards, including best comedy series, a best actress in a comedy series award for Quinta Brunson and best supporting actor nod for Tyler James Williams.

The White Lotus won two Golden Globes, including best limited series and best performance by an actress in a limited series for Jennifer Coolidge.

NBC's live award ceremony telecast, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, was more subdued compared to past Globes awards ceremonies as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to recover from the controversy surrounding the lack of diversity among its members. As a result of the controversy, the 2022 Golden Globes were not televised.

During the telecast, HFPA President Helen Hoehne said that the beleaguered organization is “grateful” for the support from the industry. The HFPA added 103 new voters to its ranks and is now 52% female and nearly 52% racially and ethnically diverse.

“This has been a momentous change for our organization and we’re proud of the work we’ve done, the progress we’ve made and the journey we’re on,” Hoehne said. “We will continue to support groups that amplify a variety of voices as we continue to add representation from around the world as we did this past year.”

Other big Golden Globe winners included HBO’s House of the Dragon, which took home the best drama series award, and Kevin Costner, who won the best performance by an actor in a drama series for his role in Paramount Network's Yellowstone.

Producer Ryan Murphy was presented the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award, while actor Eddie Murphy received the Globe's Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

In the movie category, The Fabelmans won the Golden Globe for best drama film, while The Banshees of Inisherin won the award for best musical or comedy film.

The list of winners in the television category appear below:

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV

The White Lotus – HBO

Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Paul Walter Hauser -- Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)