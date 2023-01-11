‘Abbott Elementary’ Snags Two Early Golden Globe Awards
Quinta Brunson takes home best actress in a comedy series; Tyler James Williams wins best supporting TV actor statuette
ABC’s Abbott Elementary was among the early winners in the television category during Tuesday night’s 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
Quinta Brunson won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series for her starring role in the freshman ABC series, while her co-star Tyler James Williams won the statuette for best supporting actor in a television series during the telecast, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a TV musical/comedy for FX’s The Bear.
Carmichael in his opening monologue addressed the lack of diversity surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s membership ranks, as well as other issues which forced the HFPA-produced Globes off of television last year.
“I’ll tell you why I’m here … I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael quipped. He also took the HFPA to task, saying that they didn’t have a Black member, “until George Floyd died."
Still, Carmichael said that despite the controversy, he said the industry should be recognized for its achievements. “This is an evening where we get to celebrate … I think the industry deserves evenings like this.” ■
