'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Third Season
Renewal for ABC comedy series comes after three Golden Globes wins
Fresh off its three Golden Globe award wins Tuesday night, ABC has greenlit a third season of the comedy series Abbott Elementary.
The series won the Golden Globe for best comedy series along with the best actress in a comedy series award for Quinta Brunson and a best supporting actor statuette for Tyler James Williams.
The second season of Abbott Elementary posted a 31% audience increase over its first season, ranking as the network’s most watched series, according to the network. The series also averaged 9.1 million viewers in its second season after 35 days of cross-platform viewing -- an increase of 13% over the previous season, according to ABC.
Along with Brunson and Williams, the series stars Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti. ■
