Oprah Winfrey to Interview Quinta Brunson in New OWN Spotlight Special
‘Oprah and Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary’ to air November 26
OWN will telecast a November 26 interview special featuring Oprah Winfrey and Emmy-Award winner Quinta Brunson.
The Oprah and Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary special will feature Winfrey interviewing Brunson, who in September won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series for ABC’s comedy series Abbott Elementary.
According to OWN, Brunson “shares reflections about her childhood, her greatest mentors and the pivotal moments of her career. She also discusses the inspiration behind Abbott Elementary and why the world was ready for this Emmy Award-winning show.”
The interview will also be available starting Sunday, November 27 on both HBO Max and Discovery Plus, said OWN.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
