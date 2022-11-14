Oprah Winfrey to Interview Quinta Brunson in New OWN Spotlight Special

OWN will telecast a November 26 interview special featuring Oprah Winfrey and Emmy-Award winner Quinta Brunson.

The Oprah and Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary special will feature Winfrey interviewing Brunson, who in September won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series for ABC’s comedy series Abbott Elementary.

According to OWN, Brunson “shares reflections about her childhood, her greatest mentors and the pivotal moments of her career. She also discusses the inspiration behind Abbott Elementary and why the world was ready for this Emmy Award-winning show.”

The interview will also be available starting Sunday, November 27 on both HBO Max and Discovery Plus, said OWN.■