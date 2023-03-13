‘The Bear’ Returns on Hulu in June

Hit FX dramedy The Bear, with Jeremy Allen White as a high-profile chef who returns to Chicago to take over his deceased brother’s dusty sandwich joint, will debut season two on Hulu in June. A commercial that aired during the Oscars revealed the start date, and showed the sandwich place, known as The Original Beef of Chicagoland, being taken apart as main character Carmy plots a high-end restaurant in the space. “Via Chicago,” from the Chicago band Wilco, plays.

“It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth,” said @TheBearFX on Hulu.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas are also in the cast.

“A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small-business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide,” goes the show description on FX. “The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides.”

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who executive produces with Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Season one was a hit. Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone called The Bear “the most stressful thing on TV right now. It’s also great.” (opens in new tab) ■