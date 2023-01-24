'Ginny & Georgia' Leads Streaming for Third Consecutive Week - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Jan. 16-22
And season 3 of Mexican local-language series 'La Reina del Sur' finds its legs in week 3
Season 2 of Gilmore Girls-esque drama Ginny & Georgia led the global subscription streaming business for a third consecutive week, capturing 87.4 million viewing hours on Netflix from Jan. 16-22.
The multi-racial series starring Brianne Howey as the young mom with a slowly unfurling secret past and Antonia Gentry as the teenage daughter trying to figure it all out, collected over 130 million viewing hours when season 1 watching was factored in.
Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla captured 55.5 million viewing hours to finish No. 2 overall on Netflix's weekly rankers -- which is not that impressive of a performance, given that it was the show's first full week on Netflix.
Season 3 of Mexican cartel-themed crime drama La Reina del Sur ranked third overall -- and first on Netflix's local-language TV charts -- with 54.1 million viewing hours in its fourth week of release. La Reina del Sur actually built slightly on its week 3 audience.
There were no breakouts among Netflix films to speak of. Here's charts:
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
