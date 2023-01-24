'Ginny & Georgia' Leads Streaming for Third Consecutive Week - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Jan. 16-22

Season 2 of Gilmore Girls-esque drama Ginny & Georgia led the global subscription streaming business for a third consecutive week, capturing 87.4 million viewing hours on Netflix from Jan. 16-22.

The multi-racial series starring Brianne Howey as the young mom with a slowly unfurling secret past and Antonia Gentry as the teenage daughter trying to figure it all out, collected over 130 million viewing hours when season 1 watching was factored in.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla captured 55.5 million viewing hours to finish No. 2 overall on Netflix's weekly rankers -- which is not that impressive of a performance, given that it was the show's first full week on Netflix.

Season 3 of Mexican cartel-themed crime drama La Reina del Sur ranked third overall -- and first on Netflix's local-language TV charts -- with 54.1 million viewing hours in its fourth week of release. La Reina del Sur actually built slightly on its week 3 audience.

There were no breakouts among Netflix films to speak of. Here's charts:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)