Fx’s ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Returns; Netflix Looks to Score with ‘Quarterback:’ What’s Premiering This Week (July 10-16)
Fx’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series What We Do In The Shadows leads a busy week of cable and streaming-based show premieres this week.
The vampire-themed mockumentary series debuts its fifth season on July 13 and continues to chronicle the evening lives of vampires living together on Staten Island. Fx will debut the first two episodes of What We Do In The Shadows' fifth season on July 13.
Netflix’s Quarterback sports reality series debuts July 12, and follows the exploits of National Football League signal callers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they performed during the 2022-23 NFL season.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 10 to July 16. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
July 10, Miracle Workers: End Times (returning series), TBS
July 11, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (true crime docuseries), Hulu
July 12, The Afterparty (returning series), Apple TV Plus
July 13, Full Circle (drama), Max
July 13, Project Greenlight (reality), Max
July 13, Survival of the Thickest (comedy), Netflix
July 14, Bird Box Barcelona (horror movie), Netflix
July 14, Foundation (returning series), Apple TV Plus
July 14, The Summer I Turned Pretty (returning series), Prime Video
July 16, Goliath (sports documentary), Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.