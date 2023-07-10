Fx’s ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Returns; Netflix Looks to Score with ‘Quarterback:’ What’s Premiering This Week (July 10-16)

Fx’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series What We Do In The Shadows leads a busy week of cable and streaming-based show premieres this week.

The vampire-themed mockumentary series debuts its fifth season on July 13 and continues to chronicle the evening lives of vampires living together on Staten Island. Fx will debut the first two episodes of What We Do In The Shadows' fifth season on July 13.

Netflix’s Quarterback sports reality series debuts July 12, and follows the exploits of National Football League signal callers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they performed during the 2022-23 NFL season.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 10 to July 16. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

July 10, Miracle Workers: End Times (returning series), TBS

July 11, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (true crime docuseries), Hulu

July 12, The Afterparty (returning series), Apple TV Plus

July 13, Full Circle (drama), Max

July 13, Project Greenlight (reality), Max

July 13, Survival of the Thickest (comedy), Netflix

July 14, Bird Box Barcelona (horror movie), Netflix

July 14, Foundation (returning series), Apple TV Plus

July 14, The Summer I Turned Pretty (returning series), Prime Video

July 16, Goliath (sports documentary), Showtime