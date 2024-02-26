FX’s ‘Shogun’ Remake Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 26-March 3)

FX's remake of the historical drama Shogun highlights the series and documentaries set to bow in the week leading into March.

FX will debut the 10-episode series — an adaptation of James Clavell’s novel of the same name that was also a 1980 NBC miniseries — which chronicles the dawn of a civil war in Japan during the the year 1600. The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, and Anna Sawai.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 26-March 3. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

February 27: As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (documentary movie), Paramount Plus

February 27: God Save Texas (documentary series), HBO

February 27: The Greatest Love Story Never Told (music documentary), Prime Video

February 28: Code 8: Part II (movie), Netflix

February 29: Perimeter (drama), BET Plus

March 1: BMF (returning series), Starz

March 1: The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin (comedy), Apple TV Plus

March 1: Spaceman (drama/sci-fi), Netflix

March 1: Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate (animated movie), Peacock

March 3: The Regime (drama), HBO