FX’s ‘Shogun’ Remake Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 26-March 3)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
FX's remake of the historical drama Shogun highlights the series and documentaries set to bow in the week leading into March.
FX will debut the 10-episode series — an adaptation of James Clavell’s novel of the same name that was also a 1980 NBC miniseries — which chronicles the dawn of a civil war in Japan during the the year 1600. The series stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, and Anna Sawai.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 26-March 3. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
February 27: As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (documentary movie), Paramount Plus
February 27: God Save Texas (documentary series), HBO
February 27: The Greatest Love Story Never Told (music documentary), Prime Video
February 28: Code 8: Part II (movie), Netflix
February 29: Perimeter (drama), BET Plus
March 1: BMF (returning series), Starz
March 1: The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin (comedy), Apple TV Plus
March 1: Spaceman (drama/sci-fi), Netflix
March 1: Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate (animated movie), Peacock
March 3: The Regime (drama), HBO
