Fox’s Jets-Eagles Telecast Soars With Viewers: The Week in Sports Ratings

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Rangers-Astros MLB ALCS Game 1 draws 7 million viewers

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets tackles DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023
The New York Jets handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and Fox Sports cashed in with big ratings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox’s late Sunday afternoon NFL window, in which most viewers saw the New York Jets-Philadelphia Eagles game, drew the biggest audience of the season from October 9-15 as football continued to dominate the live sports ratings.

Some 26 million viewers tuned in during the time slot when the Jets upset the formerly undefeated Eagles on October 15, easily topping all live sports programming for the week of October 9-15, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. (Viewers in some Fox markets saw the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game.) NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills finished a distant second with 16.70 million viewers

In college football, ABC’s October 14 Oregon-Washington telecast drew 7.03 million viewers, followed by NBC’s USC-Notre Dame game, which pulled 6.42 million viewers. 

Major League Baseball's playoffs pitched a shutout among non-football sports events, securing the top five most-watched shows for the week. Fox's October 15 coverage of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros led all events with 7.02 million viewers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Oct. 9-15
DateEventNetworkViewership
October 15Fox NFL Football (Late Window)Fox 26.08 million
October 15NBC Sunday Night Football NBC16.70 million
October 15Fox NFL Football (early window))Fox 13.85 million
October 15CBS NFL Football (early window)CBS13.30 million
October 12Thursday Night Football Prime Video13.82 million
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top-Rated Non-Football Events, Oct. 9-15
DateEventNetworkViewership
October 15ALCS Game 1: Rangers/AstrosFox 7.02 million
October 12NL Division Game 4: Braves/PhilliesTBS5.34 million
October 10AL Division Game 3: Orioles/RangersFox3.63 million
October 11AL Division Game 3 Braves/PhilliesTBS3.63 million
October 9NL Division Game 2 Phillies/BravesTBS3.54 million
R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.