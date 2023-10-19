Fox’s Jets-Eagles Telecast Soars With Viewers: The Week in Sports Ratings

The New York Jets handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and Fox Sports cashed in with big ratings.

Fox’s late Sunday afternoon NFL window, in which most viewers saw the New York Jets-Philadelphia Eagles game, drew the biggest audience of the season from October 9-15 as football continued to dominate the live sports ratings.

Some 26 million viewers tuned in during the time slot when the Jets upset the formerly undefeated Eagles on October 15, easily topping all live sports programming for the week of October 9-15, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. (Viewers in some Fox markets saw the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game.) NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills finished a distant second with 16.70 million viewers

In college football, ABC’s October 14 Oregon-Washington telecast drew 7.03 million viewers, followed by NBC’s USC-Notre Dame game, which pulled 6.42 million viewers.

Major League Baseball's playoffs pitched a shutout among non-football sports events, securing the top five most-watched shows for the week. Fox's October 15 coverage of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros led all events with 7.02 million viewers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Oct. 9-15 Date Event Network Viewership October 15 Fox NFL Football (Late Window) Fox 26.08 million October 15 NBC Sunday Night Football NBC 16.70 million October 15 Fox NFL Football (early window)) Fox 13.85 million October 15 CBS NFL Football (early window) CBS 13.30 million October 12 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 13.82 million