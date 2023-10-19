Fox’s Jets-Eagles Telecast Soars With Viewers: The Week in Sports Ratings
Rangers-Astros MLB ALCS Game 1 draws 7 million viewers
Fox’s late Sunday afternoon NFL window, in which most viewers saw the New York Jets-Philadelphia Eagles game, drew the biggest audience of the season from October 9-15 as football continued to dominate the live sports ratings.
Some 26 million viewers tuned in during the time slot when the Jets upset the formerly undefeated Eagles on October 15, easily topping all live sports programming for the week of October 9-15, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. (Viewers in some Fox markets saw the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game.) NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills finished a distant second with 16.70 million viewers
In college football, ABC’s October 14 Oregon-Washington telecast drew 7.03 million viewers, followed by NBC’s USC-Notre Dame game, which pulled 6.42 million viewers.
Major League Baseball's playoffs pitched a shutout among non-football sports events, securing the top five most-watched shows for the week. Fox's October 15 coverage of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros led all events with 7.02 million viewers.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 15
|Fox NFL Football (Late Window)
|Fox
|26.08 million
|October 15
|NBC Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|16.70 million
|October 15
|Fox NFL Football (early window))
|Fox
|13.85 million
|October 15
|CBS NFL Football (early window)
|CBS
|13.30 million
|October 12
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|13.82 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 15
|ALCS Game 1: Rangers/Astros
|Fox
|7.02 million
|October 12
|NL Division Game 4: Braves/Phillies
|TBS
|5.34 million
|October 10
|AL Division Game 3: Orioles/Rangers
|Fox
|3.63 million
|October 11
|AL Division Game 3 Braves/Phillies
|TBS
|3.63 million
|October 9
|NL Division Game 2 Phillies/Braves
|TBS
|3.54 million
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.