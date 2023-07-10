Fox Sports, Religion of Sports Secure Multiyear Production Deal
First film of partnership, ‘The Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game,’ debuts July 10
Fox Sports has teamed with production company Religion of Sports to co-produce new original sports documentaries.
The first project of the multi-production deal, Baseball’s Greatest Moments With The Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game, debuts tonight (July 10) on FS1, and will feature highlights of unforgettable moments and fascinating stories from past All-Star games, according to Fox Sports.
The two companies have worked together on such sports documentaries as The Great Brady Heist and Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special. “Fox Sports is excited about collaborating with Religion of Sports to spotlight captivating sports stories that are deeply ingrained in the heart of American culture,” Fox Sports VP of development and original programming Barry Nugent said in a statement. “These new films will feature the renowned legends and intense rivalries that have thrilled fans for generations.”
Religion of Sports CEO Ameeth Sankaran added: “ROS has built a foundation around storytelling and this deal marks new and exciting territory for the company. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Fox Sports.”
Baseball’s Greatest Moments with The Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Victor Buhler, Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.