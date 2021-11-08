Fox Shares Winter Premieres

Fox has shared winter premiere dates, which include the start of crime drama The Cleaning Lady Jan. 3 and season two of I Can See Your Voice on Jan. 5.

9-1-1: Lone Star, with Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back Monday, Jan. 3, same day as the premiere of The Cleaning Lady. Fox calls the latter “an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime.”

Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson and Adan Canto are in the Cleaning Lady cast.

Competition series I Can See Your Voice starts season two Jan. 5, with Ken Jeong hosting. Gordon Ramsay show Next Level Chef is on the same day, after Chef’s sneak peek Jan. 2. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer begins Jan. 6. “A fresh take on the original Joe Millionaire dating series that took the world by storm in 2003, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer features two incredible single men … with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT,” goes the network description.

Comedies Call Me Kat and Pivoting air Jan. 9, then make their time period premieres Jan. 13. Country music drama Monarch premieres Jan. 30, with another episode Feb. 1. Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel are in the cast.