‘I Can See Your Voice’ Rushed to Air by Fox

Doubling down on the success of The Masked Singer, Fox said it has fast-tracked another musical challenge series, I Can See Your Voice.

The two shows will air back to back starting September 23. The new series is executive produced and hosted by comedian Ken Jeong, a panelist on The Masked Singer.

I Can See Your Voice replaces the scripted drama Not Just Me on Fox’s fall schedule.

Fox will air a sneak peak episode of The Masked Singer on Sept. 13, following a scheduled NFL double header.

“Safely filming I Can See Your Voice this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “It’s no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of The Masked Singer this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment – and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!”

I Can See Your Voice is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.