Fox News, OutKick Set Primetime Special

Fox News Channel will team with sports media company OutKick for an August 27 primetime news special, OutKick on Fox.

The one-hour special will feature the Fox Media-owned OutKick personalities Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt discussing the latest trends in news, sports and culture, according to both parties. Along with the hosts, the show will also feature appearances by former Olympian Riley Gaines, columnist Mary Katherine Ham and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom.

The special comes on the heels of a recent deal between OutKick and Fox Nation to stream OutKick shows OutKick The Show with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren Is Fearless and Gaines for Girls.