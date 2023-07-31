Fox Nation Adds OutKick Shows to Lineup

Streaming service Fox Nation will add three new shows from the OutKick sports and entertainment-themed media platform as part of a distribution deal between the two parties.

Fox Nation will add to its lineup Fox Corp.-owned OutKick’s talk/opinion series Tomi Lahren is Fearless and the Outkick The Show with Clay Travis, as well as Gaines For Girls, hosted by swimmer Riley Gaines that looks at women's sports issues, according to OutKick. New episodes of each series will stream on Fox Nation following their first airing on outkick.com and Youtube.com/@outkick.

“OutKick has seen rapid growth over the last two years, and we are thrilled to begin streaming our authentic content with the loyal audience that Fox Nation has cultivated,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said in a statement.