Fox Nation Adds OutKick Shows to Lineup
Series ‘Outkick The Show with Clay Travis,‘ ’Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,’ ‘Gaines for Girls’ to launch on streaming service
Streaming service Fox Nation will add three new shows from the OutKick sports and entertainment-themed media platform as part of a distribution deal between the two parties.
Fox Nation will add to its lineup Fox Corp.-owned OutKick’s talk/opinion series Tomi Lahren is Fearless and the Outkick The Show with Clay Travis, as well as Gaines For Girls, hosted by swimmer Riley Gaines that looks at women's sports issues, according to OutKick. New episodes of each series will stream on Fox Nation following their first airing on outkick.com and Youtube.com/@outkick.
“OutKick has seen rapid growth over the last two years, and we are thrilled to begin streaming our authentic content with the loyal audience that Fox Nation has cultivated,” OutKick founder Clay Travis said in a statement.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.