Fox News Books, HarperCollins Ink New Deal

Fox News Books has inked a deal with HarperCollins to publish six new books, after the two worked out a deal last year for three books. The partners will continue “to develop personality driven titles along with creative concepts surrounding key themes important to the Fox News Media audience,” according to Fox.

Fox News Books launched last November with Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors, followed by Shannon Bream‘s The Women of the Bible Speak in March 2021.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of Fox News Media,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite Fox News personalities through our expanded publishing platform.”

Publishing in November, All American Christmas will be the third title for the imprint. It is authored by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, Fox News contributor Sean Duffy. The book will feature an inside look at how the family of 11 celebrates the holidays, along with other Fox News personalities, including Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, sharing holiday stories and memories.

Fox News Books has sold around 800,000 copies so far.