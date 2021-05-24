Fox News Channel Names Rachel Campos-Duffy 'Fox & Friends Weekend' Co-Host

Rachel Campos-Duffy has been named co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. She starts Saturday, June 12, alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

A mother of nine, Campos-Duffy hosts Moms on Fox Nation and will begin hosting a podcast May 28 with her husband, Fox News contributor Sean Duffy. That is called From the Kitchen Table--The Duffys.

Campos-Duffy joined FNC as a contributor in 2016 and has been a regular guest host on Fox & Friends, a panelist on Outnumbered and a rotating host on Fox News Primetime.

Fox also said Lawrence Jones has been named enterprise reporter at Fox & Friends.

“The success of Fox & Friends can be attributed to the program covering stories Americans care about with relatable co-hosts and reporters they can trust,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “Over the years, our audience has connected with Rachel and Lawrence through their frequent guest appearances and as fill-in hosts on the curvy couch. We are delighted to name them permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise.”

Campos-Duffy was on MTV’s The Real World: San Francisco in 1994. She is the only Hispanic woman to co-host a cable news morning program, according to Fox News.

“The Fox & Friends Weekend team is amazing and I look forward to hosting alongside my friends, Pete and Will every Saturday and Sunday,” said Campos-Duffy. “I am confident we’ll continue to deliver the number one-rated cable news morning show in America.”

Jones joined Fox News Media in 2018. He hosts Keeping Up With Jones on Fox Nation.

“I am excited to take on a new role as enterprise reporter across the Fox & Friends franchise and continue my feature reporting on the ground, following the news wherever it may take me,” said Jones.