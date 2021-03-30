Fox News Taps Kayleigh McEnany To Co-Host 'Outnumbered'

Fox News has named former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany co-host of its afternoon news/talk series Outnumbered beginning April 6.

McEnany will join Outnumbered founding anchor Harris Faulkner and co-host Emily Compagno on the series, which features a series of rotating panelists discussing the issues of the day, according to the network. McEnany, who joined Fox News as an on-air commentator earlier this month, served as press secretary in President Trump’s administration and worked for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign as its national press secretary.

McEnany also served as national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She also worked as a political analyst for CNN where she provided commentary surrounding the 2016 presidential election.

McEnany began her career in media as an intern at Fox News, where she later became a production assistant before attending Harvard Law School.

“Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women's health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered — we are delighted to welcome her back to Fox News where she began her media career,” said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement.

McEnany added, “I am thrilled to join the incredible women of Outnumbered and look forward to working alongside the talented Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno as we discuss the top issues impacting the country.”

The McEnany announcement follows the network's hiring of former President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump as an on-air contributor.