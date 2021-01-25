Emily Compagno Named Co-Host of Fox News Channel's 'Outnumbered'

Fox News Channel contributor Emily Compagno has been named co-host of Outnumbered (Monday-Friday, 12 p.m.) along with anchor Harris Faulkner, effective immediately.

“Emily has greatly impressed us over the years with her legal expertise and natural ability to connect with our audience on a wide variety of stories," said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. " I look forward to sharing my legal and political insights with Harris, and our incredible audience every day," said Compagno of the new posting.

Compagno, a lawyer, has been contributing to Outnumbered since joining the network as a contributor in December 2018. She is also a regular contributor to The Five.

In March, she hosted Crimes that Changed America on Fox's streaming service, Fox Nation.

Her eclectic resume includes criminal defense work, government service as an attorney and an acting director at the Social Security Administration, and captain of the Oakland Raiders cheerleading squad. She was also a cadet in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp.