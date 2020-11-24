Fox News Books Publishes Hegseth’s ‘Modern Warriors’

Fox News has published Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes. Hegseth is a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend.

Modern Warriors is the first book published with Fox News Books. Fox News inked a three-book deal last month with HarperCollins. Shannon Bream, anchor of Fox News @ Night, will author a book celebrating the women of the Bible. That is scheduled for a spring publication.

Modern Warriors sees Hegseth, whose Army experience includes three deployments, offer “candid, unfiltered conversations with fellow modern warriors,” according to Fox News Books, as he “digs for real answers to key questions like: What inspired them to serve? What is their legacy? What does sacrifice really mean to them? How do they handle loss? And what can civilians learn from this latest generation of veterans?”

Hegseth unearths what Fox News calls “the raw truths of combat, including the difficulties of transitioning back home.”

At presstime, the book was No. 2 on Amazon’s best-selling Hot New Releases list, after President Barack Obama’s A Promised Land.

Fox News will present a one-hour Modern Warriors special Sunday, November 29, hosted by Hegseth.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said Fox News has several prolific authors in its ranks. “With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on Fox News Media personalities to deliver,” she said.