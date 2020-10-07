Fox News Launches Fox News Books

Fox News Media has signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers to publish under the Fox News Books title. Fox News Books will feature books from Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream, among others.

Fox News Books will feature books from 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth, among others. (Image credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia)

Hegseth’s Modern Warriors: Real Stories From Real Heroes comes out Nov. 24. Bream will author a book celebrating the women of the Bible. That is scheduled for a spring publication.

“We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on Fox News Media personalities to deliver.”

“The combination of Fox News Media’s powerful content and marketing with HarperCollins’ print, digital and audiobook publishing and distribution in the US and internationally, is a winning combination for authors, readers, listeners and viewers of Fox News Media everywhere,” said Brian Murray, president and CEO, HarperCollins Publishers.