Ainsley Earhardt Named ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host

Ainsley Earhardt has been named co-host on Fox & Friends, succeeding Elisabeth Hasselbeck on the couch. She’ll make her debut on the Fox News Channel (FNC) program, alongside Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, Feb. 29. Earhardt was most recently a co-host of Fox & Friends First, as the 5-6 a.m. program is called. She’s been a substitute co-host for Fox & Friends on various occasions.

“Ainsley’s relentless work ethic, congeniality and enthusiasm for connecting with our viewers and staff are extremely refreshing,” said Roger Ailes, Fox News chairman and CEO. “She’s a superb team player and an excellent on-air host; we look forward to her joining the show during such a pivotal news year.”

Prior to joining FNC, Earhardt was an anchor at KENS San Antonio and WLTX Columbia (S.C.).

“I am grateful for this opportunity and am thrilled to join Steve and Brian on the curvy couch to deliver Americans their morning news,” she said.

Hasselbeck stepped down at the end of the year to focus on raising her children.