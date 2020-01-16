Bream Re-Ups With Fox

Bream

Fox News Channel chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream has signed a new deal to remain at Fox News.

The multi-year pact keeps Bream atop FNC's weeknight 11 p.m. Fox News@Night program, one of the top 10 cable news shows, says Fox, according to December Nielsen numbers.

Bream also hosts a Fox News podcast, Livin' the Bream.

Bream joined the network in 2007.

“Throughout her tenure, Shannon has cultivated a relationship with the FOX News’ audience that is both informative and insightful," said Fox Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News President Jay Wallace. "Her extensive knowledge of Washington politics and the intricacies of the Supreme Court have led to the ongoing success of FOX News @ Night and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond.”