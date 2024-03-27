Fox Nation Taps Martin Scorsese for ‘The Saints’ Documentary Series

Streaming service Fox Nation has partnered with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese to develop a new documentary series that traces the history of Christian Saints.

The series, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, will debut in November and will feature eight, one-hour episodes that will follow the stories of eight Saints, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene, according to Fox Nation.

The first four episodes will premiere on November 16, and the final four episodes will premiere in May 2025. Scorsese, Matti Leshem, Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, Yoshi Stone and Craig Piligian will serve as executive producers for the series.

The Saints is the latest Fox Nation series featuring top Hollywood talent, including Kevin Costner, Kelsey Grammer, and Rob Lowe.

“Having the greatest storyteller tell some of the greatest stories of all time is exactly the kind of exclusive content that is driving Fox Nation’s success,” Fox Nation chief digital and marketing officer Jason Klarman said in a statement. “It’s an honor to welcome the world-renowned Martin Scorsese to the Fox Nation platform.”