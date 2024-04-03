Fox First Run Renews Trio of Game Shows

Fox First Run has renewed its trio of syndicated game shows — 25 Words or Less, Pictionary and Person, Place or Thing — through next season, Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations, said Wednesday.

As part of that renewal, Fox First Run is expanding its “Super Fan Experience” to all three shows, after experimenting with it this season on 25 Words or Less.

Each episode of each game show will feature an interview with a Super Fan from one Fox affiliate and the opportunity for that person to win a prize. On Pictionary, if the Super Fan can guess what host Jerry O'Connell is drawing, they win a prize. On 25 Words or Less, if either team wins $10,000, the Super Fan is awarded $1,000. And on Person, Place, or Thing, if a contestant wins the grand prize, the Super Fan is awarded $500. Through QR code experiences, fans also can play online minigames, as well as receive coupons and other offers from sponsors via specially created behind-the-scenes footage.

"The success of the Super Fan initiative on 25 Words or Less last season further proved that engaging with our audience in a meaningful way is how we best develop loyal fans who watch more than the average 1.2 times a week," Brown said in a statement.

The three games join Fox’s TMZ and TMZ Live, Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson and Extra, and Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, all of which have been picked up for next year on the Fox-owned stations.

Hosted by Meredith Vieira, 25 Words or Less debuted as a preview show on the Fox Television Stations in August 2018 before going into syndication in fall 2019. The half-hour game show is cleared nationally in 97% of the country. 25 Words or Less is produced by Dino Bones Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.

Pictionary debuted as a preview show on the Fox Television Stations in July 2021, before going into syndication in fall 2022. The half-hour game show is cleared in 99% of the country and produced by Fox First Run along with Bill's Market and Television Production. Pictionary is based on Mattel's popular 1985 board game.

Person, Place, or Thing, hosted by Melissa Peterman, debuted as a preview show on the Fox Television Stations in Summer 2022, before going into syndication in fall 2023. Created by Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin, the half-hour game show is cleared in 96% of the country. Person, Place, or Thing is produced by Dino Bones Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.