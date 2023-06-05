‘Person, Place or Thing’ To Debut in Syndication This Fall

Person, Place or Thing — Fox First Run’s new game show hosted by Melissa Peterman — has been sold in nearly 90% of the U.S. for a fall 2023 launch. The show will premiere on Fox-owned stations as well as on stations in the Sinclair, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, E.W. Scripps and Tegna groups in 161 markets.

“I've been trying to get Melissa to host one of our game shows for years,” Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, said in a statement. “Her upbeat energy and comic timing work perfectly on Person, Place or Thing.”

The game is played like the old standby “20 Questions,” in which players ask yes or no questions to try to get their partner to identify a person, place or thing.

“I’m excited to return to working with Stephen Brown and the team at Fox on a game show that is truly for everyone,” Peterman — who has starred in such shows as The CW’s Reba, Freeform’s Baby Daddy and CBS’s Young Sheldon — said in a statement. “This is 20 Questions for the 21st century, with twists and turns that will keep people guessing. I promise that viewers will be shouting answers at the TV from home, but I can’t promise we’ll hear them. I can't wait to get started.”

The show was created by Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin. Proctor, who previously served as VP of sports at CBS’s Los Angeles duopoly KCBS-KCAL, is the founder and president of ProAngle Media. Franklin was formerly executive VP and general sales manager at Twentieth Television and president of CBS Television Distribution. Proctor, Franklin and Peterman serve as executive producers. Fox first tested the show last summer on select Fox-owned stations.

“We came together to create something fun, familiar, and lighthearted that the entire family can enjoy,” Proctor and Franklin said in a joint statement. “Partnering with former colleagues at Fox First Run and adding Melissa as the ideal host to make viewers laugh and want to play along will make this show a hit.”