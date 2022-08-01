Fox Stations Premieres Game Show ‘Person, Place, or Thing’

Fox Television Stations debuts game show Person, Place, or Thing on select stations as a four-week preview starting August 8. Hosted by Melissa Peterman, Person, Place, or Thing is a mix of common knowledge trivia and comedy.

“This is the perfect summer game: light, fun, and breezy, like an Aperol Spritz,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations. “Melissa is the host of this summer party–it's her house, her game and you'll leave having had the best time ever.”

WWOR New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WFLD-WPWR Chicago, KDFW-KDFI Dallas, WAGA Atlanta, KSAZ Phoenix, KCPQ Seattle, WFTC Minneapolis and WJBK Detroit will air the show.

Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin created Person, Place, or Thing. They executive produce with Peterman and Tracy Verna.

Peterman is an actress and comedienne. She has been on Reba, Baby Daddy and Young Sheldon, among other series. She previously hosted game show Punchline on the Fox-owned stations.

“I think game shows are a lot of people's happy place. I know they're mine,” she said. “Person, Place, or Thing is uncomplicated fun that the whole family can enjoy, especially since you'll always be the best player from home.”

Twenty episodes will be distributed by Fox First Run. ■