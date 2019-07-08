'Punchline' Returning to Fox Stations for Six-Week Test

The Fox Television Stations are bringing back half-hour comedy game, Punchline, for a six-week run starting July 15.

This go-round will be hosted by Reba star Melissa Peterman.

“We loved this summer test when we did it two years ago and now with a few tweaks and a new superstar, comic host Melissa Peterman, we think we have a fresh summertime hit for our stations,” Stephen Brown, Fox Television Stations’ executive VP of programming and development, said in a statement.

Related: Syndication Ratings: Women's World Cup Continues to Score on Syndies

The show features two teams, composed of two comedians each, facing off in a contest to see who can improv the best punchlines based on the day’s headlines.

"I am a game-show fan and hosting is something I love,” Peterman said, also in a statement. “Add in brilliant comedians and it is a winning combination.”

Peterman is best known for her starring role as Reba’s Barbra Jean. She also starred on Freeform’s Baby Daddy for six seasons and starred and executive produced CMT’s Working Class on CMT. She’s currently recurring on CBS’ Young Sheldon.

She’s also hosted CMT’s The Singing Bee, ABC's Bet on Your Baby and has been a cohost on NBCUniversal's syndicated entertainment magazine Access. In 2010, she released comedy special Melissa Peterman: Am I The Only One.

Punchline is created by Keller Noll’s Cleve Keller and Dave Noll.